Dalio's Bridgewater fund raises stakes in U.S. Steel, Nucor but cuts Cliffs

Ray Dalio's Bridgewater hedge fund more than doubled its holdings in U.S. Steel (X -0.3% ) during Q3, adding nearly 586K shares to raise its total stake to 1.09M shares.

The purchases come even as shares of many American steel and aluminum makers have struggled this year on concerns that rising trade frictions are hurting the outlook for economic growth and metal demand; U.S. Steel shares have fallen 23% YTD.

Bridgewater also increased its holdings in Nucor (NUE -1.3% ) but reduced its stake in metal companies including Reliance Steel (RS -1.1% ) and iron ore producers Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -4.6% ) and Vale (VALE -2.4% ).

