Piper Jaffray names holiday season picks

Piper Jaffray lists G-III (GIII +2.5% ), Under Armour (UAA +0.9% ), Estee Lauder (EL +1.7% ), PVH (PVH +1.9% ), Funko (FNKO +5.9% ), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO +0.4% ), Netflix (NFLX -2.2% ), GoDaddy (GDDY -1.4% ) and Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH +1.6% ) as its favorite stocks to hold into the holiday season.

The firm points to solid consumer spending trends, clean inventory positions and the extra selling day between Thanksgiving and Christmas as supportive of a strong holiday period for the group.

It's not all smiles in the retail sector, according to PJ. The analyst team is cautious on Stitch Fix (SFIX +1.1% ), J.C. Penney (JCP -1.2% ), Elf Beauty (ELF +0.9% ) and Michaels (MIK -0.2% ).

Sources: MarketWatch, Bloomberg