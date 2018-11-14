Celgene expands collaboration with Dragonfly Therapeutics

Celgene (CELG -0.1% ) has expanded its partnership with Dragonfly Therapeutics, paying $50M to access four additional natural killer (NK) cell-based programs, doubling the number of potential candidates in the original pact signed in June 2017.

The original four programs are in blood cancers, acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma. The new four include solid tumors.

Dragonfly's technology platform is called TriNKET, which connects immune cells to cancer cells via binding proteins expressed on both cancer and NK cells.

Previously: Celgene teams up with Dragonfly Therapeutics to develop immuno-oncology treatments for blood cancers (June 12, 2017)