Maersk says trade war would hurt global container shipping

Top container shipper Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBY) beat estimates for Q3 operating profit but says the effect of trade tensions could reduce global container trade by 0.2%-0.5% during 2019-20.

Maersk says volume growth in container shipping, excluding those from Hamburg Sud, was lower than expected and fell by 1.9% Q/Q, and unit costs rose unexpectedly by 1.5% to $1,809 per 40-ft. container from the previous quarter.

Maersk says Q3 EBITDA totaled $1.14B vs. $1.09B analyst consensus estimate and narrows its full-year EBITDA guidance to $3.6B-$4B from $3.5B-$4.2B previously.