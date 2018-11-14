MACOM earnings gives semis a boost

MACOM (MTSI +18.7% ) continues to soar after last night’s earnings report, which offered mixed results with an in-line guide. The boost is taking along some broad line and IC semiconductor peers.

On the move: (AAOI +2.5% ), (SMTC +1.8% ), (MXL +2.6% )(NPTN +3.1% ), (AMD +4.6% ), (IPHI +3% )(VSH +2.9% ), (FORM +2.5% ), (MLNX +2.8% ), (CY +1.9% ), (AVGO +1.6% ), (ASX +0.7% ), (STM +1.1% ), (ON +1.2% ), (MCHP +0.9% ).

