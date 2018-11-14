MACOM earnings gives semis a boost

MACOM (MTSI +18.7%) continues to soar after last night’s earnings report, which offered mixed results with an in-line guide. The boost is taking along some broad line and IC semiconductor peers.
On the move: (AAOI +2.5%), (SMTC +1.8%), (MXL +2.6%)(NPTN +3.1%), (AMD +4.6%), (IPHI +3%)(VSH +2.9%), (FORM +2.5%), (MLNX +2.8%), (CY +1.9%), (AVGO +1.6%), (ASX +0.7%), (STM +1.1%), (ON +1.2%), (MCHP +0.9%).
Previously: MACOM Technology EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Nov. 13)
Previously: MACOM Tech +3.2% on mixed Q4, in-line guide (Nov. 13)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox