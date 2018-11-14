Malone: Disney facing rough 'food fight' in streaming showdown

Disney (DIS +0.7% ) is about to take its valuable brand into a "food fight" with technology giants in the battle for streaming viewers, cable titan John Malone says.

As Disney prepares to consolidate its important properties into Disney Plus next year, Netflix (NFLX -2.6% ), Amazon.com (AMZN -0.7% ) and even Apple (AAPL -2.4% ) are benefiting from huge head starts when it comes to customer relationships, Malone says.

Disney has a "great brand, there's no question, and they really know the entertainment business," Malone tells CNBC on Liberty's investor day. "What they don't have is a massive number of global credit cards."

"Amazon, because of their retailing businesses and the creation of Prime, has been able to tie into consumer interests pretty globally, and so it's very easy to sell an incremental service," Malone says. "Apple has probably 650M-700M direct consumer relationships in which Apple has a credit card [and] a lot of information about the consumer, so [it's] relatively easy for them to offer an incremental service."