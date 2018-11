Jana Partners adds Dollar Tree, Exact Sciences; exits ADT, Facebook, GreenSky

Jana Partners files its form 13F disclosing its stock holdings for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018.

Adds Arlo Technologies (ARLO -2.7% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR -0.4% ), Exact Sciences (EXAS -2.3% ), Falcon Minerals (FLMN -1.8% ), Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), Summit Materials (SUM +3.9% ), US Steel (X -0.2% ), Zoetis(ZTS -1.5% )

Exits ADT (ADT -0.4% ), Alphabet (GOOG -0.3% ), Altice USA (ATUS -2% ), Brightview Holdings (BV +1.2% ), Facebook (FB -0.1% ), GreenSky (GSKY -2.1% ), Perspecta Inc. (PRSP -0.6% ), RPM (RPM +0.3% ), TPG Pace Energy Holdings (TPGE.U), Wells Fargo (WFC -0.6% ).

