Cheniere starts LNG production at Corpus Christi export terminal

Cheniere Energy (LNG -0.9% ) says liquefied natural gas production started today at its export terminal near Corpus Christi, Tex., as the facility prepares to ship its first cargo.

An unladen LNG tanker, the Golar Tundra, has been moored to a jetty at the terminal since Sunday, and the company says the tanker is expected to carry the first cargo sometime soon, although the exact timing was unclear.

The terminal is the third major export facility in the U.S. to enter service that produces LNG from shale gas.