Xpel Technologies slides 7.8% post Q3 results despite strong margins

Xpel Technologies (OTC:XPLT -7.8% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 64.3% Y/Y and 14.7% Q/Q to $29.3M.

Q3 Gross margin improved by 630 bps to 30.1%, due to price increases across certain product lines and operating margin improved by 637 bps to 10.2%.

EBITDA increased by 190.6% Y/Y to $3.4M and margin improved by 505 bps to 11.6%.

SG&A expenses were $5.17M up by 55.3% Y/Y and as percentage of sale 19.1% down by 250 bps.

Company had cash and equivalent of $3.44M.

“We continue to see strong demand for our products and services which is driving strong revenue growth in all of our regions. I am particularly pleased with our gross margin performance for the quarter as we continue to make headway on our gross margin enhancement initiatives.” said Mr. Ryan Pape, President and CEO.

