TransUnion names Cartwright to succeed Peck as president, CEO

TransUnion (TRU -5.2% ) President and CEO James M. Peck will retire in May 2019 to be succeeded by Christopher Cartwright, who currently leads the company largest division--U.S. Information Services.

Cartwright will get an annual base salary of at least $950,000, will participate in the annual bonus plan with target bonus amount equal to 115%, and get $5.5M (fair value) initial equity incentive award grant in 2019.

Peck, during his post-succession period, will remain employed until at least Feb. 17, 2020 at a base salary of $500,000 and continue participating in the annual bonus plan with target bonus amount equal to 130% of his base salary.

