Tencent report drives China internet gains

China-based internet-related stocks are on the move following this morning’s Tencent earnings report, which beat net profit estimates despite regulatory pressures on the gaming business.

On the move: (BABA +1.5% ), (BIDU +1% ), (JD +1.4% ), (CTRP +4.7% ), (NTES +2.1% ), <<UX­IN>>, (WB +3% ), (WUBA +2.1% ), (SOGO +2.7% ), (SOHU +2.2% ), (FENG +2.3% ), (BITA +5.8% ), (IQ +2.5% ), (ATHM +4.1% ), (QTT +2.9% ), (YY +10.4% ).

