Stocks slip, oil gains at midday

A lunchtime check finds the S&P 500 down 0.65% , and the Nasdaq and DJIA lower by just a bit more.

Bouncing today is oil, up 1.5% to $56.52 per barrel as it looks to break a 12-session losing streak that may or may not have ended yesterday with a 7%+ plunge . USO +2.2% , and the energy SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) is down 0.1% .

Gaining some currency among traders is that oil's tumble has less to do with fundamental factors and more to do with a fund getting caught with a massive net long position and being forced to liquidate. Time will tell.

Coming this evening is a speech by Jay Powell, with some expecting the Fed boss to maybe back off his recent hawkish rhetoric in the face of recent market turbulence. Good luck placing bets on that.