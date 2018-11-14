LiqTech International (LIQT +0.8% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 36.2% Y/Y to $3.35M, due to the continued growth in marine segment, reported revenue of $1.4M (+53% Y/Y). DPF business sales $1.9M (+26% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin recovered by 2,150 bps to 8.6% and operating margin was -28.2% compared to -57.7% a year ago.

Q3 Total operating expenses were $1.23M (+11.8% Y/Y), with selling expenses at $414.5k (-20.5% Y/Y), G&A at $657.7k (+51.8% Y/Y) and R&D at $152.8k (+25.6% Y/Y).

Company has more than 50 confirmed orders expected to ship in 2019.

Net cash used by operating activities YTD was $3.84M, compared to $2.7M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $3.86M as of September 30, 2018.

