WSJ: Dell could offer 50% more cash for tracking stock

Dell (DVMT +2.3% ) could announce a new tracking stock deal that adds about 50% more to the cash portion, according to WSJ sources. The cash offer previously stood at $9B.

The offer would increase the headline price based on how DVMT shares trade and shareholders could get a board seat.

Tracking stock shareholders will vote on December 11 on whether Dell can proceed with this go-public route. Investors including Carl Icahn have pushed back on the original $109/share offer price.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares are up 0.6% .

