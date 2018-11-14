Tech lunch break: MACOM report drives semi outperformance

Apple -3% again weighs down the tech sector following a Guggenheim downgrade that also cut iPhone unit estimates. Supplier Qorvo -2.9% trends back into the red a day after its guidance cut. In the green, MACOM +10.3% and Tencent drive broad line/IC semis and Chinese internet stocks, respectively.

The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) is down 0.8% with the S&P 500 IT Index dipping 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 0.5% . The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are both down 0.7% .

