New DirecTV service to be self-installed, trimming costs

AT&T (T -0.3% ) discussed how it would roll out a new set-top box and streaming DirecTV offering -- and ended up giving a preview of how it will eventually cut satellite service from its TV offering entirely, FierceVideo notes.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference in Europe, CFO John Stephens said the new service would come with a self-install box rather than a costly truck roll to the home.

"This allows the customer to use their own broadband," he says. "We certainly hope it’s our own fiber but it could be on anybody’s broadband. And they get the full-service premium package that we would normally deliver off satellite or over our IP-based U-verse service."

The new self-install option is in beta and under testing by employees.