CEO: Liberty could be bidder in auction of Fox sports nets

Liberty Media (FWONA +1% ) -- owner of baseball's Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) -- could be a player in the (currently unknown) set of bidders for the Fox (FOX +0.7% , FOXA +0.7% ) regional sports networks.

That particularly includes Fox Sports South, which broadcasts Braves games along with the Atlanta Falcons, Hawks, Dream and soccer team Atlanta United.

“It’s a business which is arguably challenged over time as the [cable] bundle breaks or loosens, but it’s also one where through Charter, logically distributors should have a role potentially, or, through the Braves as a content owner we might have a role in some of them,” says CEO Greg Maffei. “So we’ll look at it."

Liberty Media controls Charter Communications (CHTR -0.4% ) through its Liberty Broadband unit (LBRDA +0.4% ).

