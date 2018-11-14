Fervent Pharma completes mid-stage study for vasomotor symptoms candidate FP-101

Privately held Fervent Pharmaceuticals announces the completion of a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating lead candidate FP-101 for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms (e.g., hot flashes, night sweats) associated with menopause.

The data analysis has not been completed yet, but it expects similar results to the 90% efficacy rate seen in a pilot study.

The company says FP-101 is an orally available non-hormonal, non-herbal, non-antidepressant formulation of a compound that is currently FDA-approved for another indication, adding that it has a long history of safe use.

