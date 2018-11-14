BancorpSouth Bank to acquire Merchants Trust and Casey Bancorp

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS -2.2% ) agrees to acquire Merchants Trust, and help expand BancorpSouth's presence in Mobile County, Alabama and allow it to enter new markets in the surrounding counties

Merchants, reported assets of $221M, loans of $152M and deposits of $195M.

BancorpSouth Bank will issue 950,000 BXS shares, plus $8M for Merchants Trust, with deal value of $37.5M-$43M

Concurrently, BXS agrees to acquire Casey Bancorp; assets of $353M, loans of $249M and deposits of $323M.

BancorpSouth Bank will issue ~1.3M BXS shares, plus $11M in cash, for Casey Bancorp valuing the deal at ~$51.75M-$56.75M

Both the transactions are expected to complete by 1H FY19