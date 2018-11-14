Banks sink after Waters warns that bank reg rollbacks will end

Financial stocks help drive the broader market lower after Rep. Maxine Waters, who's set to take over as chair of the House Financial Services Committee in January, promises a halt to the last couple of years of Dodd-Frank rollback.

Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) slumps 2.2% and SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) sink 2.8% .

Each of the U.S. megabanks fall by at least 1%: (BAC -3.2% ), (MS -3.3% ), (JPM -2.8% ), (GS -2.9% ), (C -2.9% ), (WFC -1.8% ).

Among regional banks, Regions Financial (RF -4% ) stands as the biggest loser this afternoon, followed by Bank OZK (OZK -3.5% ), New York Community Bancorp (NYCB -3.3% ), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB -3.1% ), and Comerica (CMA -3% ).

Most non-U.S.-based banks are also down, with U.K. banks affected by Brexit confusion: Barclays (BCS -3.1% ), Lloyds (LYG -2.6% ), HSBC (HSBC -0.8% ). Also falling: Deutsche Bank (DB -0.9% ), Banco Santander (SAN -1.1% ), and Credit Suisse (CS -1.5% ).

