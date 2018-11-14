Wells Fargo talks food sector valuation

Wells Fargo digs into the food sector after factoring in Q3 earnings reports and the latest data dump from Nielsen.

"Following negative earnings revisions and a market which seems poised to become more defensive, we see U.S. Food stocks as having largely placed relative valuation lows," writes analyst John Baumgartner.

Baumgartner and team point to the "solid execution" at Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST). Mondelez International's (NASDAQ:MDLZ) guidance is seen as achievable, while there's a cautious stance on Hershey (NYSE:HSY) due to category competition.

Overall valuation in the food sector is below the historic norm, according to WF. Companies with P/E ratios below 15X (2019 EPS) include B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM).