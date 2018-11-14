Dialog Semi isn't seeing Apple cuts

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCPK:DLGNF) says it isn’t seeing a demand hit from Apple after fellow suppliers Lumentum and Qorvo cut guidance earlier this week.

Dialog says its power management products are in many Apple products, not just the newest iPhones, which analysts see as the source of the cuts.

CEO Jalal Bagherli: “Some products will have less volume, but others will have higher volume. So we have more chance of compensating (for) changes. It is a volatile market, so there will be a change almost weekly in terms of the forecast for the rest of the quarter or into the following quarter.”

DLGNF is up 0.5% to $24.58.

