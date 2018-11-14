GE shares resume decline; drop in bonds to junk levels roils credit markets

General Electric (GE -3.7% ) is on track to give back half of yesterday's 8% gain after news of the planned sale of its stake in Baker Hughes (BHGE -2.3% ) finally gave investors a reason to cheer.

Moody’s says it likes the news, estimating that the $4B of expected proceeds from the partial sale of GE’s 62.5% ownership interest in BHGE "will boost GE’s cash balance to more than $15B at year-end 2018, calculated without the cash that is held by Baker Hughes. Importantly, we expect that the higher cash balance will materially reduce the company’s intra-quarter borrowing needs, which were $9.8B on average" in Q3.

But WSJ notes the impact of the recent sharp declines in GE bonds is rippling through financial markets as investors scramble to reassess the company’s risk, bearish hedge funds bet prices will fall further and banks move to limit their exposure.

A slide below investment grade at GE could become a pivotal moment in the U.S. credit market’s nine-year bull run and would flood the $1.2T junk bond market, increasing the amount of tradable high-yield debt by ~10%, according to Fitch Ratings, and potentially hurting prices for other high-yield debt.

"It’s a relatively systemic company," says David Meneret, founder of hedge fund Mill Hill Capital, which has been betting against GE by using credit-default swaps since July. "It would be extremely concerning to have that much paper moving from investment grade to high yield."