Reuters: Rio Tinto joins race for Teck Resources copper project stake

Rio Tinto (RIO -2.6% ) is among groups making a final offer for a minority stake in Teck Resources' (TECK +1.3% ) $4.8B Quebrada Blanca copper mine expansion in Chile, Reuters reports.

Rio reportedly is eager to boost its copper assets, as existing reserves of the metal are dwindling and increased electrification means demand likely will be strong.

Final offers also are expected from Japanese trading houses Mitsubishi and Sumitomo, while Chianlco (NYSE:ACH) and Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) also are likely to put in offers, according to the report.

Teck has said a development partner could contribute $2B for a 30%-40% stake in the project, an investment deal it expects to close during Q4.