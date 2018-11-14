Boeing unit reveals solar-powered autonomous aircraft

Boeing (BA -0.6% ) unit Aurora Flight Sciences unveils a solar-powered autonomous aircraft that will help researchers collect climate-related data at a fraction of the cost of a satellite.

The company describes Odysseus as "the world's most capable solar-powered autonomous aircraft... an ultra-long endurance, high-altitude platform built for groundbreaking persistence."

The platform can measure vegetation, ice coverage and flow rates, and ground moisture, the company says; "Weather and storm monitoring during peak seasons become more affordable and accurate because of its ability to track and measure the movement of severe weather events, all while powered by clean energy."

Boeing has not specified the cost savings that would result from employing Odysseus’ capabilities.