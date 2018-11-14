AT&T reiterates guidance, priorities in company update

In a company update at the Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona, AT&T's (T +1% ) CFO John Stephens has reiterated the company's full-year guidance.

The company still expects to deliver EPS at the high end of the $3.50 range (vs. $3.50 consensus), free cash flow at the high end of the $21B range, and capital investment (net of FirstNet reimbursements and vendor financing) in the $22B range.

AT&T has a number of focus areas as it looks to 2019, he says: It expects comparable growth in wireless service revenues for the year; it's working to integrate its Time Warner purchase and continues to expect $2.5B run-rate synergies by the end of 2021; and it plans to maintain its capital allocation strategy and deleverage to ratios of the 2.9x range by year-end, to the 2.5x range by end of 2019 and historical levels by the end of 2022.

Stephens also says the company's ahead of schedule on its FirstNet build, and that the network performed well during recent hurricanes; it's pushing forward with a 5G network buildout that it says won't increase capital intensity (nor generate material revenues in 2019); and it wants to improve EBITDA margins in its Entertainment Group in the face of churn and subscriber losses.

The company's set for an analyst meeting Nov. 29, which will be broadcast live on the Internet.

