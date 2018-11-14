Switch -24% post-earnings as analysts note growth concerns

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has slid 24% after the company broke even in the third quarter when analysts forecast a profit, and firms noted some concerns with revenue growth and long deployments.

"Management provided limited visibility during the call on when improved bookings will convert into top-line growth," notes Goldman Sachs' Brett Feldman. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm is Neutral on the stock and he trimmed his price target to $10 from $13, now implying 42% upside after today's tumble.

Raymond James' Frank Louthan says "the organic growth story appears to have stalled," which will cause investors to wait for an inflection point before getting in.

On the other hand, William Blair says slowing revenue doesn't affect the long-term outlook so long as bookings remain strong and churn is "negligible." And Stifel remains Buy rated with a $13 target (85% upside).

Earnings call transcript