National Beverage in the spotlight

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ +1.1% ) issues an update in which it tips off that FQ2 revenue will set a record. The company is also framing the drop in the pace of sales growth in some retail channels per Nielsen data.

"Recent reports of third-party sales reflect reduced display activity by key retailers following the scurrilous allegations that temporarily lowered sales," notes CEO Nick Caporella. "These third-party sales reports do not track all of the Company's distribution. This past week saw this activity improve and regain momentum," he adds.

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanioc thinks the La Croix brand is still strong even after the October news flow and the price hikes that were fired off by the company. Zuanic thinks the list of potential buyers of the La Croix brand has expanded to include Keurig Dr Pepper, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Danone.