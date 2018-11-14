PG&E spokesperson refutes transmission work was linked to wildfires

PG&E (PCG -22.2% ) shares have lost half their value over the past five sessions and are on track to close at the lowest level since September 2003, while its bonds also are plunging and account for three of the top 10 most actively traded investment-grade bonds today.

PG&E disclosed after yesterday's close that it experienced an "electric incident" in the area where the Camp Fire in California is understood to have started, but a company spokesperson today refutes allegations attributed to an area resident that the utility told her the line near her property needed repairs because it was "sparking."

According to the San Jose Mercury News, the spokesperson says work had been scheduled on a different transmission line than the one PG&E reported as malfunctioning just minutes before the blaze ignited near it, and says the line referred to in the email sent to the woman was not operational.

"We have not seen anything that includes a discussion with the customer in question about 'sparks' and PG&E infrastructure," the PG&E spokesperson says. "This is not the same line that PG&E identified in its electric incident report on Nov. 8."