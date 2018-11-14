Reuters: Airbus likely sold 10 A330neo jets to Delta

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has emerged as the probable buyer for 10 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A330neo jets worth $3B, Reuters reports, citing industry sources.

Airbus announced an order for 10 of the 300-seat aircraft in its latest monthly order update last Friday but withheld the name of the buyer for the Oct. 30 deal.

If confirmed, the deal would mark the second order for the slow-selling A330neo in as many weeks after Kuwait Airways ordered eight of the long-haul planes in mid-October.