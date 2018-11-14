Needham cuts Qorvo target on guidance

Needham maintains a Buy rating on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) but lowers the target from $92 to $78.

The firm cites yesterday’s guidance cut but notes that QRVO’s 8% reduction in Q3 revenue guidance was better than feared after Lumentum’s 21% cut.

Needham does reduce its FY19, FY20, and FY21 estimates for QRVO due to the current weakness in the Apple supply chain.

Qorvo shares are down 1.4% to $62.76.

Previously: Apple supplier Qorvo cuts Q3 guidance (Nov. 13)

Previously: Analysts cut Qorvo targets on lowered guidance (Nov. 13)