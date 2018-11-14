Tech | On the Move

Needham cuts Qorvo target on guidance

Needham maintains a Buy rating on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) but lowers the target from $92 to $78.

The firm cites yesterday’s guidance cut but notes that QRVO’s 8% reduction in Q3 revenue guidance was better than feared after Lumentum’s 21% cut. 

Needham does reduce its FY19, FY20, and FY21 estimates for QRVO due to the current weakness in the Apple supply chain.   

Qorvo shares are down 1.4% to $62.76.    

