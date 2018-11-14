Ivanhoe Mines +5% after finding new copper-rich area in Congo

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF +5.8% ) says exploration drilling at its Kamoa North prospect area, which forms part of the Kamoa-Kakula mining license in the Democratic Republic of Congo, defined two new, continuous corridors of shallow and high-grade copper mineralization.

The newly delineated copper corridors occur on the western flank of the unmineralized Kamoa Dome at Kamoa North, the company says.

Ivanhoe estimates its flagship Kamoa-Kakula project holds at least 45M copper equiv. metric tons, which would make it the world’s fourth largest copper mine; the company hopes to extract 300K metric tons/year once the mine is operating at full capacity.