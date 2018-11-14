Icahn: Dell offer needs governance changes

Activist investor Carl Icahn says the WSJ report that Dell (NYSE:DVMT) will increase its tracking stock offer is partly due to his opposition and efforts.
”It is imperative that DVMT shareholders are given basic corporate governance rights as Class C shareholders.”
The investor says Class C shareholders at least have the right to nominate a minimum of 3 independent directors to take full control away from Michael Dell and Silver Lake.
Without the governance changes, Icahn sees the deal increase as worth less than its headline price.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Previously: Carl Icahn sues Dell alleging failed financial disclosure (Nov. 1)
Previously: Icahn: VMware worth $300 per share (Nov. 12)
Previously: WSJ: Dell could offer 50% more cash for tracking stock (Nov. 14)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox