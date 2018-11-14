Cisco profits up double digits after broad revenue strength

After an early bump, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is now down 0.3% in early after-hours trade following healthy beats on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q1 earnings, where it grew profits at a double-digit pace, faster than revenues.

Revenue growth (up 7.9% overall) was broad across geographies, categories and customers segments. Deferred revenue was $16.8B, down 9%.

Gross margin was 63.8% (up from 63.7%). Gross margin by geography: Americas, 65.4%, EMEA, 64.2%, APJC, 57.2%.

Operating income came to $4.2B, up 13%, and net income was $3.5B, up 14%.

Revenue by segment: Americas, $7.75B (up 5%); EMEA, $3.22B (up 11%); APJC, $2.096B (up 12%).

Revenue by product groups: Infrastructure Platforms, $7.64B (up 9%); Applications, $1.42B (up 18%); Security, $651M (up 11%); other products, $178M (down 38%); Services, $3.18B (up 3%).

Cash flow from operations was $3.8B, up 22%. Liquidity was $42.6B, down from $46.5B last quarter.

For Q2 (normalized for divesting SPVSS business), it's guiding to revenue growth of 5-7% Y/Y, non-GAAP gross margin of 63.5%-64.5%, operating margin of 30.5%-31.5%, and EPS of $0.71-$0.73, in line with consensus for $0.72.

