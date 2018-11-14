Kilroy Realty $400M notes offering prices

Kilroy Realty's (NYSE:KRC) operating partnership prices offering of $400.0M of 4.750% senior notes due 2028.

Priced at 99.634% with a yield to maturity of 4.796%.

Pay interest semi-annually and mature on Dec. 15, 2028.

Intends to use proceeds to repay debt, including all $250M aggregate principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2020; may also hold proceeds in cash and cash equivalents.

