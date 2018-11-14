Uber's bookings growth slows
Nov. 14, 2018
- Uber (UBER) reports Q3 revenue of $2.95B (+38% Y/Y, +5% Q/Q) with a GAAP net loss of $1.07B, up from the $891M in Q2 due to growth spending in “competitive markets.” Adjusted EBITDA loss was up 24% on the quarter to $527M, -13% Y/Y.
- Gross bookings were $12.7B (+34% Y/Y, +6% Q/Q). UberEats brought in $2.1B in gross bookings (+150% Y/Y). Bookings growth was in the double-digits last year but dropped into the single digits earlier this year.
-
Gross cash on hand was $6.55B, down from $7.3B in Q2.
- Uber plans to go public in 1H19 in an IPO race with competitor Lyft (LYFT).
