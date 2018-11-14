Natural gas futures surge 18% but most gas-oriented equities fall

Nymex natural gas futures settled at their highest price since February 2014, jumping 18% to $4.837/MMBtu, mainly the result of a 15-year low in stockpiles combined with cold weather forecasts for large portion of the U.S. and record exports of natural gas.

"Overnight, there was another round of cold trends, and that kind of lit the fuse and everything exploded," says Jacob Meisel, chief weather analyst at Bespoke Weather Services. "Some of the later overnight weather models trended much colder... the 6-10 and 11-15 day [forecasts] both saw rather significant cold trends... We've just been continually trending colder and colder."

"It looks like more of a short squeeze than anything else. There's more cold weather on the horizon. A couple of the weather forecasts strengthened," says Again Capital's John Kilduff.

But natural gas-focused stocks mostly fell in today's trade: CHK +2.9% , but AR -7% , EQT -5.8% , COG -2.4% , GPOR -2.4% , RRC -2.1% , SWN -1.7% .

