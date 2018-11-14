Vipshop +6.2% after solid growth in customers, revenues

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) has jumped 6.2% in early postmarket trades after its Q3 earnings topped expectations with double-digits gains in revenue, customers and orders.

Revenues rose 16.4% in renminbi terms, and gross profit ticked up by 3.8% to 3.6B yuan (about $528.7M).

Attributable net income (non-GAAP) fell to 500.8M yuan (about $72.9M) from 559.8M yuan. Net margin was 1.3% vs. a year-ago 2.2%.

Active customers rose 11% to 26.5M, and average revenue per customer was up 5%. Some 2.3M customers were in Vipshop's Super VIP paid membership program (up 21% Q/Q).

Total orders were up 29%, to 95.7M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of 26.1B-27.3B yuan (Y/Y growth of about 8-13%).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

