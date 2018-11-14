More on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Q4

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Q4 core net investment income of 29 cents beats consensus estimate by 1 cent.

“We are pleased that our current run rate net investment income covers the dividend due to the selective growth of the portfolio, PSSL and the increase in LIBOR,” said Arthur H. Penn, chairman and CEO. “Our earnings stream should have a nice tailwind based on a continuation of these factors.”

Net asset value per share of $13.82 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $710.5M at Sept. 30, 2017.

Yield on debt investments at quarter-end 8.8%

Investment portfolio at $1.00B at Sept. 30, 2018 vs.

Conference call Nov. 15 at 10:00AM ET; (800) 458-4121.

Previously: PennantPark reports FY results (Nov. 14)