NetApp -5% on Q3 beats, in-line revenue guide

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) drops 5.4% on Q3 results that beat EPS estimates with a reported $1.06 and revenue estimates with $1.52B (+7% Y/Y).

Q3 guidance has in-line revenue of $1.55B to $1.65B (consensus: $1.6B) and upside EPS of $1.12 to $1.18 (consensus: $1.12).

Revenue: Product, $913M (consensus: $905.5M); Software/Maintenance, $236M (consensus: $232.1M); Service, $368M (consensus: $374.5M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 64.9% (consensus: 63.6%) and operating margin was 22.1% (consensus: 20.4%).

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

