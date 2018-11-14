Another special dividend from Wingstop

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) announces that its board has approved a special cash dividend of $3.05 per share.

The special dividend is follows a simialr prior special dividend of $3.17 per share paid to Wingstop stockholders last February.

The company says the newly declared dividend is in conjunction with its previously announced securitization financing, with the placement by its special purpose subsidiary of a new series of $320M issue of securitized notes.

In addition to the special cash dividend payment, the proceeds from the notes sale will be used to repay and retire existing senior secured indebtedness, to pay transaction costs associated with the refinancing and for general corporate purposes. While the tax treatment of the special dividend cannot be concluded with certainty until 2019, the company expects approximately 85% to 95% of the special dividend to be in excess of earnings and profits, with the remaining 5% to 15% treated as a dividend.

