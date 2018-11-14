WidePoint marks fifth straight quarter of positive EBITDA

WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) nearly broke even in its Q3 results after double-digit revenue gains, and logged its fifth straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Revenue growth (up 15% Y/Y) benefited from expanded relationships with key federal and enterprise customers, says CEO Jin Kang.

The company marked $33.9M in contract actions for the quarter, including a new $12M task order from the U.S. Coast Guard; up to 6-7% of the total task order is high-margin managed services.

Gross profit was up 9%, to $3.7M; net loss narrowed to just -$0.1M.

For the full year, it's guiding to revenues of $82M-$83M (9% growth), implying Q4 revenues of $23.1M-$24.1M, and to EBITDA of $1.6M vs. a year-ago $900K.

