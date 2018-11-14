Reuters: Petrobras could get $7.9B from oil contract revision

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) could receive ~30B reais ($7.9B) from Brazil's government in a renegotiation of the "transfer of rights" oil contract, Reuters reports, citing a person following the process.

The money to pay the company would come from a potential auction of excess oil from the transfer of rights area off the Brazilian coast, which could raise 120B-130B reais next year if the necessary legislation clears Congress, according to the report.

Brazil’s Senate has fast-tracked a bill that would open the way for the auction and possibly for the payment to PBR; the bill also includes a provision allowing the company to cede up to a 70% stake in the area to other oil firms.