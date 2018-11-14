Ellington Financial completes $232.5M securitization

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) closes a $235.5M securitization backed by a pool of non-qualified residential mortgage loans.

The non-QM loans were originated by LendSure Mortgage Corp., a mortgage originator in which Ellington Financial holds a strategic equity investment.

The senior tranche of the securitization received a AAA rating from S&P and Morningstar.

Ellington also retained the option to call the outstanding certificates issued by the securitization at any time following the optional redemption date.

