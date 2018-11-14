Remark Holdings slides 41% after flat revenue, downbeat guidance

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) has tumbled 41.2% following its Q3 results, where revenues were just short of flat and the company updated guidance to account for more impact from a regulatory fintech audit and revenue timing.

A $1.3M gain in Travel & Entertainment and a $0.6M boost from deploying AI products was offset by a $1.8M drop in its Technology & Data Intelligence segment, amid new Chinese fintech regulations.

Operating loss swelled to $6.4M from a year-ago $5.9M, and EBITDA fell to -$2.8M from a previous -$1.8M.

Net loss narrowed to $3.8M from a year-ago loss of $13.3M, accounting for a noncash gain of $3.5M (and a year-ago noncash loss of $6M).

It missed an $11.5M payment on Sept. 28 that made for a default event, but lenders have told the company they'll forbear enforcement action so long as it pursues certain strategic alternatives.

Cash and equivalents were $9.9M as of quarter's end.

It now sees revenue of $75M-$80M for 2018, including $19M-$23M in Q4 (vs. one estimate for $27.1M). The low end of that range includes nominal contributions from the Technology & Data Intelligence business.

Press release