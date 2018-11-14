Stocks stumble again as financials, techs weigh

Stocks fell again in another volatile session, dragged down by declines in financial (-1.4%) and technology stocks (-1.3%).

"People got complacent [after last week's midterm elections] and comfortable that the market was rallying back, and now they’re reassessing that position," says Mohit Bajaj, director of ETF trading solutions at WallachBeth Capital.

Comments from Rep. Maxine Waters, who is set to take over the House Financial Services Committee this January, that the days of weakening regulations are coming to an end appear to have spooked investors, along with a drop in interest rates; three two-year yield slid 2 bps to 2.86% and the 10-year yield shed 3 bps to 3.12%, and both yields now have lost 7 bps points each this week.

In the tech sector, Apple fell another 2.8% to extend its monthly loss to 14.7%.

The utilities sector (-1.1%) also was a notable laggard, with PG&E plunging 22% after saying it could be subject to liability in excess of insurance coverage if its equipment is found to be the cause of the massive fires in northern California; spiking natural gas prices also weighed on the group, as utilities use natural gas for generating electric power.

A bump in crude oil prices helped keep the energy sector (-0.1%) near its flat line, as WTI rose 0.8% to settle at $56.14/bbl to end a 12-session losing streak.