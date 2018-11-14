U.S. crude supply rose 8.8M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 8.79M barrels of oil for the week ending Nov. 9, vs. a build of 7.83M barrels in the previous week.

The crude build would be eighth straight increase if confirmed tomorrow by U.S. government data from the EIA.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 190K barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 3.22M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 720K barrels.

Nymex December crude recently was at $55.85/bbl in electronic trading, below today's $56.25 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI