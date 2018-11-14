Boardwalk REIT trims top end of year AFFO guidance

Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) revises 2018 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 compared with its previous range of $1.75-$1.90.

Now sees year stabilized building NOI growth of 4.5%-6.0% vs. previous guidance of 3%-7%.

Trust says it's focusing on maintaining high occupancy and begins to reduce incentives.

Q3 FFO per unit of 59 cents rises from 53 cents a year ago.

Q3 same-property NOI rises 6.5%.

Net asset value per diluted unit of $63.05 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $60.37 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Weighted average capitalization rate 5.29% at Q3-end, unchanged from Dec. 31, 2017.

