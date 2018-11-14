J&J cleared of liability in talc cancer case by California jury

A California jury clears Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) of liability in a case involving a woman who alleged that the company’s talc-based products contain asbestos and caused her cancer.

The jury in Humboldt County Superior Court rejected claims by the woman who said her mesothelioma, a tissue cancer closely linked to asbestos exposure, was caused by JNJ’s talc products, including Johnson’s Baby Powder.

The company faces ~11,700 U.S. talc lawsuits, according to an SEC filing last month.

JNJ so far has been cleared of liability in three mesothelioma cases while losing two cases in New Jersey and California, with juries awarding $142M in total damages; both cases are under appeal.