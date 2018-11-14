National Fuel weighs steps after court denies Northern Access eminent domain

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) tells S&P Global Platts it remains committed to building the Northern Access natural gas pipeline despite a negative legal ruling, but "it is too early to determine" whether the ruling will affect the project's planned 2022 in-service date.

A New York state appeals court denied eminent domain authority for the project, citing the state's denial of a water quality certification, even though the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in August ruled New York's water quality certification should be waived because the state took more than a year to act.

NFG is considering an appeal of the case to the New York State Court of Appeals because two judges on the lower appeals court dissented in the opinion.

The property at issue is one of five along the route for which the company has been in litigation.